Former WWE Champion recounts disappointment over WrestleMania main event against John Cena

In the last two decades, John Cena has had some WrestleMania classics, and so many viewers argue that he is THE superstar that represents WWE best.

This isn't about one of his classics, though, as viewers often cite The Miz vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 27 for the WWE Championship as one of the worst main events in the history of the Show of Shows.

During a recent interview conducted by Unbreakable, The A-Lister discussed the concussion he suffered during the bout. He said that despite technically it being his biggest WWE moment, it is hard for him to recall much of it.

"That's one of the most memorable moments I've ever had. Unfortunately, I don't actually remember it," he said. "The one moment you want to remember for the rest of your life is the one moment I have bits and pieces that I remember, but I don't remember if that makes any sense at all," The Miz stated.

The former WWE Champion also added that he imagined he messed up the whole main event but later realized it was done perfectly as planned.

"I imagined I messed the whole main event of WrestleMania up," he expressed. "Luckily I didn't, and it came off like perfectly, and not many people knew what was going on except for the professionals that were in there." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The Miz also revealed that his wife Maryse kept telling him he did great, but he felt "foggy" the next day. In the Gorilla Position post-match, The A-Lister was apologizing profusely to everyone.

Why The Miz vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship is considered one of the worst WrestleMania main events?

The truth of the matter is, while the contest itself was not bad by any means, it was overbooked, according to many. Moreover, it was designed so that it sold next year's WrestleMania main event rather than doing justice to what was happening.

The Rock vs. John Cena was the main storyline that the Stamford-based promotion banked on owing to the scope of business, making the main event of WrestleMania 27 a largely forgettable affair.

