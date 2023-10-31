Former WWE champion references NSFW Moment ahead of RAW

A former WWE Superstar recently shared an image on social media referring to an NSFW moment.

The man in question is Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder). The former United States Champion is married to Chelsea Green, who is currently under a contract with the Stamford-based company. Green is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven and has been involved in a feud with Natalya over the past few weeks. The two women will face each other on the upcoming episode of the red brand in a Trick-or-Street Fight.

Ahead of his wife's match, Matt Cardona posted a picture of an NSFW moment from a 2019 episode of RAW, on which the SmackDown roster invaded the red brand. In the image, one can see Natalya accidentally grabbing the former Intercontinental Champion's private parts.

The Indy God referred to his wife's feud with Natalya as a long-term storyline in the captions to his Instagram post.

"LONG. TERM. STORYTELLING," he wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Having beaten Natalya and Nikki Cross in a tag team match last week, Chelsea Green would like to do the same in singles competition as well. The Queen of Harts, however, would like to secure a win against the former IMPACT star to move one step closer to dethroning the champions.

Natalya's assistant fired shots against WWE Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green ahead of RAW

Natalya and Chelsea Green have had some hilarious exchanges on social media ever since their feud started. The trend continued ahead of their gimmick match on the Monday Night show.

Natalya's assistant, Bob, took to Twitter to share a hilarious post poking fun at Green. He shared an image of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion from her run in IMPACT Wrestling. Green was portraying the character of a psychotic woman during that time. Bob referred to the weird-looking Green as "cutie" in a sarcastic way.

"This is Bob, Natalya’s handsome, well built assistant. Natalya asked me to #BobBurn Chelsea before their Trick-or-Streetfight match on Raw, so I Googled her, and I gotta be honest, she’s a cutie, no? #WWERAW," Bob wrote.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Who do you think would win the Trick-or-Street Fight tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

