Former WWE champion's 'assistant' fires shots at Chelsea Green

'A well-built assistant' of a former WWE Women's Champion took shots at Chelsea Green ahead of RAW.

Natalya has been feuding with the Women's Tag Team Champions for quite some time. Last week, Nattie, alongside Nikki Cross, failed to defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a non-title bout. On this week's episode of the red brand, The BOAT is set to go one-on-one with Green in a Trick or Street Fight.

Since the beginning of this rivalry, Natalya and Chelsea Green have entertained the fans with hilarious exchanges on social media, and ahead of their match on RAW, Natalya's assistant, Bob, took to Twitter to share a hilarious post poking fun at the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Bob shared an image of Green portraying her psychotic character during her run in IMPACT Wrestling and stated that she is a "cutie" in a sarcastic way.

"This is Bob, Natalya’s handsome, well built assistant. Natalya asked me to #BobBurn Chelsea before their Trick-or-Streetfight match on Raw, so I Googled her, and I gotta be honest, she’s a cutie, no? #WWERAW," she wrote.

With Chelsea Green having completed 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champion, it will be interesting to see if Natalya plays a part in taking the championship gold away from her.

Chelsea Green is a proud WWE Tag Team Champion

Chelsea Green is widely appreciated for her character work in professional wrestling. She has portrayed her recent character to absolute perfection and recently completed 100 days as champion.

While speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Green expressed her desire to elevate the Women's Tag Team Championship. The champion stated that she and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, are ready to defend the title on all the brands.

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" Green said.

Will Natalya be able to dethrone the current Women's Tag Team Champions?