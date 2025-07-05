Former WWE champion references Wyatt Sicks member's past on SmackDown

A Wyatt Sicks member had a different gimmick on NXT. A former WWE champion referenced this gimmick tonight on SmackDown.

Before joining Wyatt Sicks, Dexter Lumis was part of the NXT roster for several years, where he had a creepy and silent gimmick. He would scare his opponents with his deep and intense stares. However, Indi Hartwell was not intimidated by him, and the two of them had an on-screen relationship. However, Indi's stablemates in The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, disapproved of this relationship. Despite this, Indi Hartwell was successful in convincing them to let Dexter Lumis join The Way.

Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae have come a long way since then. While Gargano re-formed DIY with Tommaso Ciampa, Dexter joined the Wyatt Sicks. Tonight, on SmackDown, Berto, Chris Sabin, Gargano, and Montez Ford faced off against the terrifying faction. During the match, Dexter stood across the ring from his former stablemate. Gargano tried to get Dexter to hit their signature post from their time together in The Way, but the latter punched the former WWE Tag Team Champion for his efforts, and the match continued.

It looks like Wyatt Sicks is taking over the tag team division on SmackDown.

