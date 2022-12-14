Former WWE Champion reflects on his Royal Rumble victory

During an interview with Darren Stone for "Faction 919," former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke on his Royal Rumble match victory in 2020.

The Beast Brock Lesnar unleashed his wrath on the 2020 Royal Rumble, rampaging through most of the match. Lesnar dominated the Royal Rumble from the start, but Drew McIntyre threw out The Beast with help from Ricochet, who hit Lesnar with a low blow.

The Scottish Warrior revealed to Darren Stone of Faction 919 that, while his 2020 Royal Rumble victory was one of the biggest highlights of his career, he didn't know he'd win the match until the day of the event.

McIntyre also stated that when he heard the music ushering Edge's return to the ring, he knew the crowd would boo his elimination. McIntyre was worried that he'd be booed by the end of the match, but the fans were relieved to see him triumph.

"I was like, 'Oh my goodness, if I did something with Brock that'd be great. I'd love to wrestle Brock Lesnar.' Eventually, I eliminated Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble. I heard the reaction of 40,000 people considering the performance he had in that Rumble, eliminating everybody single-handedly, half of the Royal Rumble himself, and my goodness, that's amazing," said McIntyre. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Scottish Warrior went on to win the WWE Championship twice, defeating legendary WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton.

Drew Mcintyre was supposed to compete at WWE SmackDown last week

Drew McIntyre was scheduled to team up with his longtime friend Sheamus against The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships, but The Scottish Warrior was medically disqualified from competing.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon

Butch, a member of The Brawling Brutes, took McIntyre's place. Sheamus and Butch were unable to claim the titles after The Bruiserweight was hit with a 1D by The Usos.

It will be fascinating to see Drew McIntyre return to SmackDown and find out what the future holds for him.

Who would you like to see The Scottish Warrior confront when he returns? Please let us know in the comments.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes