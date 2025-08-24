  • home icon
  Former WWE champion refuses to take time off despite neck injury

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:47 GMT
The WWE Superstar was in action on RAW (Picture credits: WWE.com)
A former WWE champion has refused to take time off despite suffering from a neck injury. The star recently claimed that he sustained the injury during his last in-ring appearance.

The New Day's Xavier Woods recently posted a video of himself delivering a promo while wearing a neck brace. The former WWE Tag Team Champion claimed that he injured his neck as he was hit by a Mexican Destroyer during his match against Penta on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. He further blamed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce of conspiring against The New Day.

A fan replied to Woods' X/Twitter update stating that the 38-year-old should be thrown out of The New Day after the injury and Kofi Kingston should be a singles competitor again. In response, Xavier noted that he was still working even with an injured neck because he cared for his friends. The veteran added that he would continue to show up, unlike some other stars who were stretchered out and needed time off after getting injured.

"How slow are y'all? Even with an injured neck, I'm still coming to work because I care about my friends that much. Hurt neck and all, I'll still be there, unlike people who are extremely weak and need stretchers and time off," he wrote.

You can check out Xavier Woods' X/Twitter post below:

Xavier Woods called for a ban on Penta's Mexican Destroyer after their match on WWE RAW

Over the years, WWE has forbidden its stars from performing several moves. The piledrivers are still banned in the Stamford-based promotion.

After losing the match to Penta, Xavier Woods took to his X/Twitter account to call out the luchador for using the Mexican Destroyer against him, which was similar to a piledriver. He called the move illegal and demanded a ban on it.

"Last night I beat @PENTAELZEROM within an inch of his life. He then cheated by using a Mexican Destroyer, which is an illegal piledriver that should be banned. I now am suffering from searing neck pain and will be getting my injury assessed by an accredited medical team," he wrote.

Check out the X/Twitter post below:

With Xavier Woods injured, it will be interesting to see how WWE books Penta's feud with The New Day from here on.

