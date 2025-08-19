"I now am suffering from searing neck pain" - WWE RAW Superstar wants "illegal" move banned

A WWE RAW star wants a move banned after claiming that it left them injured. This week's edition of RAW emanated from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and featured a lot of action. One of the matches on the night also saw a former tag team champion in action.The New Day's Xavier Woods competed against Penta in a one-on-one match. The match had its high spots, and the finish came when Penta connected with a Mexican Destroyer to pick up the win.The defeat left Woods aghast, who later took to X/Twitter to complain about the move. He asked for it to be banned and claimed that he was suffering from neck pain as a result of it.&quot;Last night I beat @PENTAELZEROM within an inch of his life. He then cheated by using a Mexican Destroyer, which is an illegal piledriver that should be banned. I now am suffering from searing neck pain and will be getting my injury assessed by an accredited medical team,&quot; Woods wrote.Since there hasn't been an update from WWE, it can be safely assumed that Woods's claims of injury are part of his ongoing storyline frustrations with Penta.Recently, he claimed that the former AEW star owed him $18,000 for damaging his grieving hat.The New Day have been in mourning since losing their World Tag Team Titles and have often criticized the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, for not being fair to them. This tweet by Woods seems in line with his recent tirades against WWE officials as part of the angle.Xavier Woods sought help from former TNA star before the Penta match on WWE RAWXavier Woods knew what to expect heading into the match against Penta on RAW. The luchador has put many opponents away using the Mexican Destroyer, and Woods was worried about meeting the same fate.Hence, he reached out to former TNA star Petey Williams for help, who now works behind the scenes in WWE. In TNA, Williams used the Canadian Destroyer as his finisher, and Woods asked him how to counter the move.However, they got into an argument after Petey said that the move was named the Canadian Destroyer, while Woods said the Mexican version was more impressive. This led to Petey walking off, leaving Woods chasing him.