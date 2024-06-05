Former WWE champion who was released 19 years ago says he wasn't intimidated when he first met Vince McMahon

A former WWE star, who was released by the company nearly two decades ago, shared the story of how he met Vince McMahon for the very first time. Maven recalled that he didn't feel intimidated by the then-WWE owner, despite all the talk about his aura.

In an interview with Insider on YouTube, the former Hardcore Champion was asked about what it was like to meet Vince McMahon when he was still a participant in 'Tough Enough.' Maven was anxious due to the stories he heard about how intimidating the former WWE chairman was, but he was caught off guard by how "cordial" the boss was when they met for the first time.

"It was towards the tail end of 'Tough Enough.' They took us to his office in Titan Towers. You want to talk about intimidating, walking at the top floor down this hallway and you know you're leading towards Vince's office. It's just, 'How do I end up here?' And I remember distinctly thinking, he's not near as bad or not near as intimidating as people make him out. He was warm, he was inviting, he was very cordial. He smiled a lot and he was easy to talk to," Maven said. [From 14:52 to 15:30]

Trending

Check out the video below:

Maven added that Vince McMahon would change how he interacted with you once you started working for him. McMahon will be happy if you're making him money, and the opposite will be true if a wrestler is not doing his job properly.

Maven on the Vince McMahon controversy

Most WWE Superstars, past or present, have been asked about their thoughts on Vince McMahon being ousted as an executive due to a lawsuit by a former employee.

Maven doesn't know how true the allegations about McMahon are, but he's hoping that the truth will come out and the people at fault will be punished. In the same interview with Insider, he said:

"I don't know the ins and outs. I don't know what is true. I don't know what was consensual. And I do trust the fact that there is a judicial system in this country that hopefully will get to the, finally get to some answers. I want whatever is coming to the guilty party to come to them," Maven said. [From 16:36 to 17:06]

Maven also stated that things were just getting uncovered and that more people in the industry might be involved.

Were you a fan of Maven's time in WWE? Sound off using the discuss button below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback