Former WWE champion reminds Rhea Ripley of important loss after major match on RAW

A former WWE champion recently reminded Rhea Ripley of an important loss after a match on RAW this week. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

Vega and Ripley have competed against each other multiple times. In their recent interactions, The Eradicator has always come out on top. However, Queen Zelina shockingly emerged victorious against Mami on the December 13, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram stories to remind Rhea Ripley about the loss, just after the latter defeated Maxinne Dupri on the latest episode of the red brand.

The stars are known for their social media banters. It was the same case this time as well. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reposted a snippet from their 2021 match and reminded Ripley that she pinned her.

"This did happen [Rhea Ripley]," Vega wrote on her Instagram stories.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's Instagram story.

Bill Apter believes Rhea Ripley stood out in WWE this year

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he still put Charlotte Flair above Rhea Ripley regarding in-ring performers but believes The Eradicator has stood out in the women's division this year.

"Absolutely amazing. I don't think Rhea was the best overall in-ring performer. I still look to Charlotte Flair on that very high pedestal of an in-ring performer. But both of them, their ring presence is amazing, but I think that Rhea has really stood out this year, and changed a lot in the whole division of the way attitudes go in the ladies division."

Fans want to see a match between Ripley and Jade Cargill soon, as the latter has yet to make her in-ring debut. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Mami going forward.

