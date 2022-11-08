Former WWE Champion responds to critics who say he stole AEW star Kenny Omega's nickname

Over the past few years, Kenny Omega has been referred to by many as a wrestling god. On the other hand, WWE Hall of Famer JBL also goes by the same nickname in the company.

Layfield first referenced himself as a 'wrestling god' in 2004 while he was the leader of The Cabinet faction. During his time with the stable, JBL won his first WWE Championship at the Great American Bash against Eddie Guerrero.

A Twitter user recently suggested that JBL's nickname is similar to Kenny Omega's. In response, the wrestling veteran wrote:

"Hard to steal my own name. Realized I was a Wrestling God in a backstage segment with the Cabinet almost 20 years ago," wrote Layfield.

JBL recently returned to WWE TV as the ringside manager of RAW Superstar Baron Corbin. He has since hailed Corbin as the modern-day 'wrestling god.'

Popular WWE star has poked fun at Kenny Omega

Omega has been absent from AEW TV since The Elite's alleged backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel during the All Out media scrum. However, the company has teased his return by airing a few cryptic vignettes on Dynamite.

During the melee, Omega was allegedly bitten by former AEW producer and close friend of CM Punk, Ace Steel. The altercation was subtly brought up by The Cleaner's close friend Xavier Woods during a gaming session.

Check out their exchange below:

"Don’t Beta shame me, mother father! You’re biting off more than you can chew!!! ROFL,” Kenny Omega said. (H/T SEScoops)

Woods hilariously responded by saying:

“You’re one to talk about biting,” Xavier Woods replied. (H/T SEScoops)

The rumored AEW return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks has gathered steam in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if the stars return in time for the Full Gear pay-per-view.

What would be your dream AEW vs WWE match? Let us know in the comments section below.

