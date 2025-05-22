Former WWE champion should return on Triple H's terms, veteran shares his polarizing opinion (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 22, 2025 01:17 GMT
What is Triple H planning next? (via WWE.com)

A former WWE Intercontinental champion has recently expressed his desire to return to the company, but only under certain conditions. These conditions to Triple H would apparently not have been a factor if veteran journalist Bill Apter were in the star's shoes.

The star being talked about is Matt Cardona, who has previously made it clear that he was open to working in WWE again. However, it appears that even if he does return, he will not be taking up his previous character name, Zack Ryder. While some veterans applaud his decision, Bill Apter thinks this would not have stopped him.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated:

"I am the other way around. If WWE says, 'We are gonna give you these six figures, come on in, but we need you back as Zack Ryder,' I would be crazy to say no. That's just my feeling," Apter said. [3:56 onwards]
youtube-cover
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has a different opinion

According to Teddy Long, Matt Cardona is taking a good step by laying out his conditions.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his opinion on the situation and stated:

"The good part about it is he stepped away, he didn't let that... When they fired him he didn't take that personal. He stepped away, got on up, made a name for himself, I mean made a huge name for himself. And right now he is doing absolutely great. So you know, it's like we say, if something ain't broke, why fix it? So if I were him, I definitely would not come back as Zack Ryder either. If they don't want Matt Cardona, they don't want him." [2:44 onwards]
It remains to be seen if Matt Cardona will return to the company soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Angana Roy
