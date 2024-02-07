Former WWE champion returns after 490 days

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, former 24/7 Champion Byron Saxton returned to the show as a replacement for Booker T.

The 5-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and Vic Joesph provide commentary for the show every week. Before NXT Vengeance Day, Booker T took to social media to announce that he'd be off TV for the next couple of weeks due to a medical procedure that he had to have. However, he mentioned that he'd be back soon.

Byron Saxton had his first NXT commentary gig in 2012. He now works as a backstage interviewer on WWE RAW. He's also a ring announcer for the company's live events. The October 4, 2022 episode of WWE NXT was the last time Saxton did commentary for the developmental brand. He was accompanied by Sudu Shah and Wade Barrett.

Sudu Shah left WWE last year while Barrett is now part of the WWE SmackDown commentary team alongside Corey Graves. The former Intercontinental Champion was also Booker T's replacement at NXT Vengeance Day.

On WWE NXT this week, Byron Saxton returned to the NXT commentary booth for the first time in 490 days.

