Former WWE Champion returns to challenge Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event (SPOILERS)

A former WWE Champion made his return recently. He will challenge Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Drew McIntyre has been on a great run over the past year since turning heel. He had a notable feud with CM Punk that lasted several months. During this time, the two were involved in several brutal matches. Following this, McIntyre had a feud with Damian Priest that culminated in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. Priest emerged victorious. After this loss, The Scottish Warrior has been absent from TV for the past month.

Tonight, following RAW, WWE taped this week's edition of SmackDown, which returned to its two-hour format. The show kicked off with Cody Rhodes, who was interrupted by Randy Orton. Drew McIntyre's music played, and he appeared to confront both men. Tensions escalated between The Viper and McIntyre, and following this segment, the latter was backstage with Nick Aldis, who officially announced that Orton and McIntyre would face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta on July 12.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre will be able to defeat Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event.

