Former WWE champion returns to in-ring action this weekend after 356 days

A former WWE Superstar is set to step foot inside the squared circle after almost a year on Friday, September 29.

The star in question is Maven, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2005. During his short stint, the 46-year-old also became a three-time WWF Hardcore Champion.

After leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, Maven went on to improve in-ring skills and competed in independent circuits. Two years ago, the star came out of retirement and has been making sporadic appearances on the Independent Superstars of Pro Wrestling (ISPW).

The last time the 46-year-old veteran wrestled was on October 9, 2022, when he went into action and won the bout against Matt Caradona at Figure Wrestling Federation in New Jersey.

According to ISPW's press release (via Wrestle Zone), Maven will take on the company's ring announcer, Rich Reed, in a Tuxedo Match in Totowa, New Jersey, this Friday night after 356 days.

On the occasion of the ISPW's 25th anniversary, the show will be headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter & Marty Jannetty. In the main event, Richard Holliday will lock horns against Danny Morrison for the ISPW Heavyweight title.

WWE Hall of Famer's reaction when Maven told him he wouldn't be able to bleed much

Hall of Famer The Undertaker had an amusing reaction when the former WWF Hardcore Champion told him he couldn't pull off bleeding much.

Back in 2002, Maven eliminated Taker during the Royal Rumble match, which saw him on the receiving end of a brutal assault at the hands of the Hall of Famer. However, the 46-year-old, in a disturbing visual, bled profusely.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven shared that he had a conversation with The Undertaker before the rumble. The former star told The Deadman that he couldn't bleed much because he was allergic to aspirin.

"I told Taker backstage, 'Hey man! I'm allergic to aspirin, I'm not gonna be able to bleed that much.' That's when he had the bright idea of, 'Let's take a couple of shooters,' and me being a Jack fan, him being a Jack fan, I was okay with that," Maven said.

It remains to be seen if Maven could defeat his opponent Rich Reed at ISPW's 25th anniversary event in New Jersey.

