Former WWE Champion returns to RAW to confront Edge

In this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the Rated-R Superstar Edge made his first appearance in the WWE since he defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Crown Jewel in October.

Inside the ring, Edge pondered who he should challenge next, naming AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest and even WWE Champion Big E. However, another returning WWE Superstar came out to interrupt Edge in The Miz with his wife Maryse.

"They're baaaaaaaack! @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin #WWERaw," WWE wrote on Twitter.

It appears these two legendary WWE Superstars could be heading for a collision course at WWE Day One on January 1st which just had its first official match named with Seth Rollins taking on Big E for the WWE Championship.

Edge makes reference to the legendary CM Punk and MJF promo on AEW Dynamite last week

During the amazing promo that kicked off the first 20 minutes of AEW Dynamite this week, CM Punk called MJF a "less famous Miz."

Edge referenced that moment with the following quote below:

"'YOU have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads.' - @EdgeRatedR And @mikethemiz knows it... #WWERaw," WWE wrote on Twitter.

WWE @WWE



And

#WWERaw "YOU have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads." - @EdgeRatedR And @mikethemiz knows it... 😏 "YOU have people saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent-free in a lot of heads." - @EdgeRatedRAnd @mikethemiz knows it... 😏#WWERaw https://t.co/BpprcLbXMR

At the time, Edge praised Miz for being on the minds of top wrestlers in other promotions, however, Edge would mention that the difference between him and Miz is the fact that Edge scratches and claws to earn everything he gets while Miz just expects for things to fall into his lap.

Edge would challenge The Miz to fight then and there, however, Miz and Maryse retreated.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited that The Miz is back on WWE TV? Would you love to see a mixed tag match between The Miz and Maryse against Edge and Beth Phoenix? Sound off in the comments below!

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Genci Papraniku