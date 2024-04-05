Former WWE Champion reveals who he thinks will win the epic Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes clash at WrestleMania 40

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, a former WWE Champion has predicted the victor of the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match in Philadelphia on Night 2.

The star in question is Big E. The New Day member has been out of in-ring action since March 2022. He suffered a neck injury after receiving a belly-to-belly suplex from fellow superstar Ridge Holland on SmackDown. The Power of Positivity's injury forced him to take an indefinite leave of absence, and there is no timeline for his WWE return.

Recently, the former WWE Champion sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on The Road to WrestleMania 40 and discussed a few things about the ongoing storyline between The Bloodline members and RAW Superstars.

The 38-year-old star is particularly enjoying The Rock's latest heel turn and Seth Rollins' performance. When asked about predicting the winner between Reigns and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Big E picked The American Nightmare to win it all at WrestleMania 40.

“I’m going to say Cody. What he’s done outside the ring, the way he represents the company and himself, he deserves this opportunity. I’m rooting for him. And it’s been amazing. With Cody, The Rock, Roman, and Seth, the way the stories have all intertwined has been beautiful. I’m looking forward to watching WrestleMania. And I’m pulling for Cody,” E said.

Roman Reigns set to break WWE Hall of Famer's record

As of this writing, The Tribal Chief has main evented WrestleMania seven times. For the past few years, the legendary Hulk Hogan has been holding the record for most main events with a tally of eight appearances at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Since Roman Reigns is set to headline both nights of WrestleMania 40, he will surpass the WWE Hall of Famer's monumental record. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Bloodline leader will have nine overall main events under his belt.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns retains his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare this Sunday, April 7 at The Showcase of the Immortals.

