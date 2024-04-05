Roman Reigns set to break Hulk Hogan's record

This weekend, The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is set to make history at WrestleMania 40 by breaking WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's record.

The Tribal Chief will be stepping into the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All for two nights in a row. On Night 1, he will team up with his cousin, The Rock, to clash with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match, tying Hogan's record. The second night of 'Mania will feature Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare in the main event, where he will break the legend's monumental feat.

Achieving this feat, the 38-year-old star will break The Hulkster's record for the most main event appearances at WrestleMania. Hogan's eight 'Mania main events were considered an untouchable benchmark for decades.

From teaming up with Mr. T to square off against "Rowdy" Roody Piper & Paul Orndorff at WrestleMania 1 to battling legends such as Andre the Giant, King Kong Bundy, and Sycho Sid, the 70-year-old WWE legend brought star power to the biggest stage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that after main eventing both nights at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will have nine overall main events under his belt, one more than the record set by Hulk Hogan.

WWE Hall of Famer respects Roman Reigns

The current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair heavily praised The Tribal Chief and claimed he has taken over since John Cena stepped away. Reigns has been the top WWE guy since his heel turn in 2020; clearly, he has impacted the wrestling world.

Speaking on The Daily Ticket, The Nature Boy was asked to name an opponent whom he never had a chance to wrestle in his active years. Ric Flair picked The Bloodline leader and praised him for carrying the company.

"Roman Reigns. I think Roman is great, but I missed him by 30 years. I'm 75, he's 38. He's done a phenomenal job. He's been the flagship since John [Cena] left. It's a big job being the flagship of that company, especially for the men's division. Roman has done a phenomenal job. I love seeing John come back and be involved. Roman has carried the torch and represented the company very well," he said.

Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief retains his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and crushes his chance of finishing the story at The Showcase of the Immortals on April 7th.

