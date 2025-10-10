  • home icon
Former WWE champion reveals he will miss SmackDown because he overslept but there's a twist

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:44 GMT
SmackDown arena
This star is popular among the fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion confirmed that he will miss SmackDown. He reveals the reason is that he overslept, but there's a twist to the angle.

R-Truth is one of the most popular men in the entire roster. He is known for his hilarious antics that have earned him a loyal fan following. His comic timing has gotten some of the top stars to break character on screen. Over the years, Truth has become one of the funniest stars in the company's history.

He recently took to social media to reveal that he won't make it to SmackDown in time because he overslept. However, in classic R-Truth fashion, he also disclosed that he is looking up flights to Austria when SmackDown is in Australia. So, even if he made it in time, he would still be in the wrong country.

"My bad, I over slept… 🤦🏾‍♂️Perth Austria is a 22 hr flt from Charlotte NC airport, #iwontmakeitintime My apologies @WWE #Smackdown #wweuniverse 🙏🏾"

Check out his tweet here:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized Triple H's booking of R-Truth

Earlier this year, R-Truth changed his gimmick during his feud against John Cena. He even cut his hair live on TV to show that he was a different person. However, after Cena turned babyface, the former WWE champion reverted to his previous comical gimmick. This was evident when Truth was supposed to face Aleister Black on the August 22 episode of SmackDown, but he flew to Dublin, Georgia instead of Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized Triple H for abandoning R-Truth's gimmick within a few weeks.

"I just find it fascinating that it literally took four weeks for R-Truth to go back to the stumbling, bumbling idiot. Remember, he cut his hair; he was serious. We're right back to, 'Oh, I'm in Dublin, Georgia.' Oh, okay." Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what hilarious antic R-Truth will be up to next on TV.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Sunil Joseph
