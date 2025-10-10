Former WWE champion reveals he will miss SmackDown because he overslept but there's a twist

A former WWE champion confirmed that he will miss SmackDown. He reveals the reason is that he overslept, but there's a twist to the angle.R-Truth is one of the most popular men in the entire roster. He is known for his hilarious antics that have earned him a loyal fan following. His comic timing has gotten some of the top stars to break character on screen. Over the years, Truth has become one of the funniest stars in the company's history.He recently took to social media to reveal that he won't make it to SmackDown in time because he overslept. However, in classic R-Truth fashion, he also disclosed that he is looking up flights to Austria when SmackDown is in Australia. So, even if he made it in time, he would still be in the wrong country.&quot;My bad, I over slept… 🤦🏾‍♂️Perth Austria is a 22 hr flt from Charlotte NC airport, #iwontmakeitintime My apologies @WWE #Smackdown #wweuniverse 🙏🏾&quot;Check out his tweet here:Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized Triple H's booking of R-TruthEarlier this year, R-Truth changed his gimmick during his feud against John Cena. He even cut his hair live on TV to show that he was a different person. However, after Cena turned babyface, the former WWE champion reverted to his previous comical gimmick. This was evident when Truth was supposed to face Aleister Black on the August 22 episode of SmackDown, but he flew to Dublin, Georgia instead of Dublin, Ireland.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized Triple H for abandoning R-Truth's gimmick within a few weeks.&quot;I just find it fascinating that it literally took four weeks for R-Truth to go back to the stumbling, bumbling idiot. Remember, he cut his hair; he was serious. We're right back to, 'Oh, I'm in Dublin, Georgia.' Oh, okay.&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see what hilarious antic R-Truth will be up to next on TV.