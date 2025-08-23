Triple H buried by Vince Russo for his treatment of legendary WWE star on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Ever since Triple H took creative control of WWE, most fans have been happy with the product as it has been a lot more streamlined than it used to be. However, like anyone else, there might be some occasions where even The Game could falter, and Vince Russo pointed out one such incident.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the former WWE writer buried Triple H for his booking of veteran R-Truth. He was scheduled to take on Aleister Black on this week's SmackDown, but wasn't present for his match. Instead, he appeared on the titantron, explaining how he ended up going to Dublin, Georgia instead of coming to Dublin, Ireland.

While addressing the segment, Russo referred to Truth's first appearance after returning at WWE Money in the Bank, where he presented a more serious character. He stated that Truth was moving away from his comedic gimmick, but mere weeks later, it seems that Triple H has dropped that storyline, and Truth has reverted to his former self.

"I just find it fascinating that it literally took four weeks for R-Truth to go back to the stumbling, bumbling idiot. Remember, he cut his hair; he was serious. We're right back to, 'Oh, I'm in Dublin, Georgia.' Oh, okay." Russo said.

Since he has returned to WWE, R-Truth hasn't really done much of note. He settled his issues with John Cena once he returned, but apart from that, there hasn't been a lot for him to do on screen.

It seemed like Truth was being pencilled in for a feud with Aleister Black a few weeks back, but he was only used to further a feud between Black and Damian Priest, who returned on this week's episode of SmackDown.

