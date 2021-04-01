Former WWE Champion rips into the company for breaking up The Hurt Business

WWE broke up The Hurt Business Monday night on RAW, and Batista isn't happy about it.

The WWE Universe took to social media on Monday during RAW and were very vocal about the decision to split up arguably one of the most popular stables in years.

Former WWE Champion Batista took to social media this afternoon to join the conversation and make his opinion on The Hurt Business' breakup abundantly clear.

"Let's try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! *shrugging emoji* #SMFH #BadForBusiness"

Batista isn't happy with WWE

Batista knows a thing or two about being part of a famous WWE stable.

Evolution dominated the WWE RAW brand from 2003 to 2005. Anchored by Triple H and Ric Flair, the faction created household names in Randy Orton and Batista. Had WWE split the stable early, who knows what would have happened to Batista and Orton in the long-term.

If Bobby Lashley goes into WrestleMania and drops the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre, what's next for him? Will he remain in the main event or get pushed back down the card without The Hurt Business to play off of?

MVP continues to state on Twitter that The Hurt Business still exists. But unless they choose to add new members over the next several weeks and rebuild the group, it's pretty much dead.

WWE will play out the future of The Hurt Business over the next couple of weeks. If there isn't a new group together by the RAW after WrestleMania, one shouldn't have any hope of seeing this group continue.

What are your thoughts on WWE breaking up The Hurt Business? Do you agree with Batista? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.