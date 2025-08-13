  • home icon
  Former WWE champion is at risk of leg amputation

Former WWE champion is at risk of leg amputation

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 13, 2025 12:38 GMT
WWE fans upset. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Upset WWE fans [Image credit: WWE.com]

A WWE legend has opened up about their deteriorating health amid heartbreaking personal tragedies. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also asked for support from fans to help in this difficult time.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, one half of The Nasty Boys, Brian Knobbs, has revealed that he faces possible leg amputation due to a recurring infection of his foot.

“It’s been a past crazy couple weeks. Everything’s been going on, quite emotional, and they found out that my foot is infected again, so now they’re talking about amputation,” he said. [From 0:03 - 0:23]
Knobbs also talked about the series of unfortunate events that he has had to go through over the last few weeks. Including the passing of his "best friend."

"Besides that, my wife had an accident here at this hotel we were staying, still staying at and broke her ankle with the bone coming through, so a compound fracture. So now she’s laid up in rehab. And then my best friend in the world passes away, and it’s just been a tough road,” he added. [From 0:24-0:52]
youtube-cover
Knobbs then asked fans to show their support like they have in the past and asked them to donate to his GoFundMe page. He also revealed:

“They already told me they ain’t just gonna, you know, amputate my foot. They want to go higher or higher," he mentioned. [From 2:44 - 2:50]

The former WCW star has dealt with a severe staph infection in the past that needed multiple surgeries on his knee and leg. Now, it looks like the infection is even more threatening, with doctors telling him that an amputation higher than the foot might be needed.

Former WWE star Buff Bagwell had his leg amputated recently

Last month, former WCW star Buff Bagwell had his leg amputated below the knee. Bagwell had been in a road accident in 2020 that severely affected his health and left him with injuries.

In a YouTube video before the surgery, Bagwell mentioned that the amputation was the right decision because he could now utilize his other leg well and have a knee that can bend.

With the concerning update shared by Brian Knobbs, the Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Sherjeel Malik

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
