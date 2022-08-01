"He's classically trained." - Former WWE Champion roasts The Miz following Logan Paul loss

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter to roast The Miz, following his match with Logan Paul.

The Miz competed against Logan Paul at SummerSlam, in the blow-off of a feud that had its seeds planted at WrestleMania 38. After teaming with Logan at the Show of Shows, the former WWE champion betrayed the social media star. This led to their confrontation at last night's SummerSlam event, which was also Logan's in-ring singles debut.

Logan was able to best The Miz in the contest and pulled off some incredible feats of athleticism in the process, including a huge Frog Splash from Paul outside the ring through announce table.

In reference to The Miz' ring gear at the event, which stated that the A-Lister had "massive balls," former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz had a thought. Gerwitz suggested that The Miz no-sell a low blow, with hilarious yet subtle implications.

"Someone should accidentally or on purpose kick you in the balls and you no sell it because they’re so minuscule but then you realize the implications and then massively oversell it," Gerwitz suggested.

This prompted a response from The Miz' fellow Cleveland native, Dolph Ziggler, who sarcastically suggested that the A-Lister would never over-sell.

"Massively oversell??? Miz??? Nooooooo! He’s classically trained. Subtle nuances that the untrained eye rarely catch," Ziggler replied.

What's next for Logan Paul on WWE TV?

The Miz will doubtless have a lot to say on tomorrow's episode of Monday Night RAW following his loss to Logan Paul.

The Ultimate Influencer, however, also had a lot to get off his chest, and he took to Twitter to do it. Though he hasn't confirmed a future opponent, or how regularly he will wrestle, it's clear that Paul wants to stay in the world of pro wrestling.

The influencer sent out a tweet following his SummerSlam match, stating that he'd found himself "calling." Attached is a 45-second video of an in-ring sequence from the Miz match.

It will be interesting to see where Logan Paul's wrestling career goes next. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

