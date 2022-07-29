WWE Hall of Famer says Dolph Ziggler is his "own worst enemy."

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has some harsh criticism for former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler recently returned to the Monday Night RAW and interrupted Theory during his match. Since then, The Showoff has made it his mission to cost A-Town Down his victories at every turn. Often on-hand with a sneaky superkick for Mr. Money In The Bank.

Prior to his return, Ziggler had a brief stint in NXT 2.0, where he captured the NXT Championship. He and former partner Robert Roode also interrupted MVP and Omos on RAW a few months ago.

Though Ziggler seems to be getting pushed right now, it has often been a stop-start for the former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, former D-Generation X member Road Dogg had a theory on why this might be .

Dogg also called Ziggler his own worst enemy, and mentioned that The Showoff can have attitude problems.

"He just is his own worst enemy sometimes. I think it’s just, I don’t know if it’s the attitude of, the older guys don’t know what they’re doing. He just always has a, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ attitude and doesn’t ever do anything you say," Road Dogg said. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Ziggler recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he addressed the Theory situation. Dolph claimed that A-Town Down had a "kickable" face.

Road Dogg also had some praise for Dolph Ziggler

Though the Hall of Famer did have issues with Dolph Ziggler's attitude, he also had some compliments for The Showoff.

The former Hardcore Champion praised Dolph's work and, more than that, his ability to bump. He was sure to note his appreciation for Ziggler's talents before and after the criticism.

"I do think, to this day, he is one of the best bumpers in the industry and has been around doing it to this day,” Dogg added.

Ziggler is currently not booked for the SummerSlam card, but may prove to be a factor in any of Theory's endeavors on the show.

It will be interesting to see where the Dolph Ziggler/Theory storyline goes. You can read more about The Showoff by clicking right here.

