"He has a kickable face" - Former two-time world champion trash talks Theory 

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has discussed his love for kicking Theory in the face on WWE's The Bump.

Theory won the 2022 Men's Money In The Bank ladder match after losing his United States Title at the same event.

Since then, he has made himself known to current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, promising to cash-in his briefcase at SummerSlam. He has also drawn the attention of the recently-returned Dolph Ziggler, who seems out to get the young star.

Ever since Ziggler made his return to WWE TV, he has super-kicked Theory in the face every week.

The former two-time world champion discussed his new hobby on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, claiming that A-Town Down has a "kickable" face.

"He has a kickable face. Handsome, trust me, I know the deal, I have mirrors. But, like, you wanna kick him. And if felt really good," Ziggler said.

Ziggler is yet to compete in a match since his return to RAW. Prior to his comeback, he had a brief run in NXT and even captured the NXT Championship.

Does Theory have a match at SummerSlam?

Though A-Town Down has taunted the main event stars in the build to SummerSlam, he also has a match on the card.

The Mr. Money in the Bank has rematch against "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley, who bested him for the United States Championship at Money In The Bank. This marked Bobby's third reign with the title.

24-year-old interrupted The Bloodline on the latest edition of RAW at Madison Square Garden. He was humiliated by Roman Reigns before attacking one of The Usos with his briefcase.

It will be interesting to see how many championships the young star walks out of SummerSlam with.

