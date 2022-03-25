"I'll go after either of them"- former WWE Champion does not care about who wins between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre is looking forward to challenging the winner of the clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 38.

The Show of Shows will feature a blockbuster clash on Night Two when Reigns takes on Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

WWE has put all its promotional muscle behind the bout, which will be closely watched by many, including Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion has been away from the title picture since moving to SmackDown and will be looking to reclaim the top prize again.

Speaking in an interview with Solowrestling, McIntyre stated that he would love to challenge for the championships again. The Scotsman also stated that he doesn't mind facing either of the two men and will strike when the time is right.

"Of course I would love to fight for those titles again, but it's hard to predict a winner. I managed to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship two years ago, but I never got a win against Roman Reigns he is my kryptonite. Anyway, Brock is much scarier with his new attitude and he managed to make the whole thing more interesting. I'm going to watch the match as a fan, but when it's time I'll go after either of them for those titles," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has worked with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Drew McIntyre is no stranger when it comes to facing The Beast Incarnate or The Tribal Chief.

The Scottish star won the WWE Championship for the first time after pinning Lesnar at WrestleMania two years back. He then went on to lock horns with Reigns at Survivor Series in a traditional Champion vs. Champion match.

McIntyre was also responsible for eliminating Brock Lesnar from Royal Rumble in 2020 after The Beast entered the 30-men over the top elimination bout as champion.

McIntyre has also faced Roman Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals. The Scotsman was feuding with The Shield on the road to WrestleMania after he attacked The Head of the Table, who had just returned to WWE after recovering from leukemia. This led to a match between the two at the Show of Shows.

King Shak @KingShak57 #WWE #DrewMcIntyre #RomanReigns Drew McIntyre is the right man to beat Roman Reigns and finally end his reign Drew McIntyre is the right man to beat Roman Reigns and finally end his reign 💯 #WWE #DrewMcIntyre #RomanReigns https://t.co/FAUyXt1dcB

While he may have got the better of Brock Lesnar during their clash, Drew McIntyre is yet to defeat Roman Reigns in a high-profile singles match. The two superstars have been kept away from each other on the blue brand and could be up for a showdown after WrestleMania.

