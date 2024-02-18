Former WWE champion's 13-year run comes to an end at recent event

WWE house shows are often full of memorable matches and incidents, and this Saturday's Road to WrestleMania live event in Oakland, California, was no different as a former champion's losing streak came to an end after 5083 days.

The star in question is Carlito, who made his return to the global juggernaut last year. The former United States Champion has been a prominent part of WWE SmackDown and Latino World Order faction since his return and is currently involved in a feud with Legado Del Fantasma.

The 44-year-old was in action at last night's Road to WrestleMania live event where he faced Austin Theory in a one-on-one contest. This was Carlito's first singles match at a house show in nearly 13 years and he did not disappoint his fans as he got a victory over the former NXT star, thanks to a little assistance from R-Truth.

The win was also the Puerto Rican's first singles victory on the live circuit since 19 March 2010. The star lost a series of matches after that before being eventually released. Since his return, he had just competed in six-man or normal tag matches at house shows, often teaming with LWO stablemates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

WWE Road to WrestleMania show was a stacked event last night with stars from both brands in action. Aside from Carlito vs. Austin Theory, the show featured seven other matches, including one title bout that saw Gunther put his IC title on the line against Chad Gable.

Here are the complete results from the show:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

Nia Jax defeated Maxxine Dupri

Carlito defeated Austin Theory, R-Truth came to the ring and tried to join the match

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ Chad Gable and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Asuka defeated Michin

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight

Expand Tweet

Matches on the live circuit often lead to future feuds between stars, and it is possible that WWE could be testing the waters for a potential rivalry between Carlito and Austin Theory down the line. However, the Puerto Rico star will first have to deal with Santos Escobar and his faction on SmackDown.