WWE Road to WrestleMania results: Gunther loses title match to top superstar, Cody Rhodes faces fierce rival, Solo Sikoa suffers another loss (Oakland, CA, 01/17)

WWE continued the Road to WrestleMania live tour with a house show in Oakland, California, on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The event was stacked with stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action. It also featured a high-profile title match.

The show kicked off with a singles match between Solo Sikoa and LA Knight as the latter continued his rivalry with The Bloodline. Sikoa has been on a losing run since his dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, and the unfortunate streak continued on Saturday as he once again came up short against The Megastar.

Elsewhere on the show, Nia Jax continued her dominant run as she squashed Maxxine Dupri ahead of her title match against Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber 2024. Carlito also wrestled in his first singles bout at a house show in 13 years. The LWO member defeated Austin Theory, who was distracted by R-Truth.

The only title match of the night saw Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable. The Ring General lost the contest via disqualification due to Imperium's interference. However, he was able to retain his title since it wasn't a clean loss.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston came to Gable's aid, setting up a six-man tag team bout. The babyfaces stood tall in the end. Also in action was Omos, who defeated Akira Tozawa. Asuka also got a victory over Michin.

Cody Rhodes headlined the event, facing Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare stood tall to close the show.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Oakland, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa

Nia Jax defeated Maxxine Dupri

Carlito defeated Austin Theory, R-Truth came to the ring and tried to join the match

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable ended in a DQ Chad Gable and The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) defeated Imperium

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Asuka defeated Michin

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight