Former WWE Champion's 295-day winning run comes to an end; last defeat was against Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 1300 days, during which he defeated a plethora of big names. One of the superstars Reigns bested at a house show went on a 295-day winning run afterward. However, the star's streak came to an end at the latest live event.

The star in question is Rey Mysterio, who faced Kofi Kingston in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. The match took place at a live event in Macon last night, with Kofi coming out on top.

This was also Rey Mysterio's first loss on the live circuit in 295 days. The former World Heavyweight Champion last suffered a defeat in a house show match back in July 2023 when Roman Reigns defeated him in a one-on-one competition. Rey went on to win nine matches after that before his streak was halted by Kofi Kingston.

Roman Reigns is still on hiatus from WWE

Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE programming since dropping the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. There is still no word on the Tribal Chief's return date.

Solo Sikoa has been handling the Bloodline in Reigns' absence. The Enforcer revealed on SmackDown that his cousin made him in charge of the faction until Reigns returns. Roman's name was also withdrawn from this year's Draft, and the megastar will likely return to SmackDown once he decides to lace up his wrestling boots again.

The Head of the Table held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1316 days, breaking multiple records along the way. However, his reign ended at WrestleMania 40 in a Bloodline rules match that saw plenty of interferences, including from John Cena and The Undertaker.

Solo has been running things differently in the Bloodline, and even Paul Heyman looks scared of the Tribal Heir. The Enforcer removed Jimmy Uso from the group and added Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga. Jacob Fatu could also join the heel faction, as per speculations.

