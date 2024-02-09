Former WWE champion’s name mentioned at major WrestleMania 40 event; she left 9 years ago

A former champion's name was mentioned on WWE television nine years after she departed from the company.

AJ Lee started her WWE career in NXT, where she was able to reach the top of the women's division. She got promoted to the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the top stars in the company.

Lee enjoyed a successful run on the main roster, where she won the Divas Championship three times. Sadly, her WWE run came to an abrupt end when she returned from in-ring action in 2015.

Since retiring from the ring, she remained out of the name. However, many fans still remember her antics in the ring from her days on RAW. Since CM Punk's return to the company last year, he has mentioned AJ Lee's name, who is his wife in real life.

Tonight, WWE is hosting its WrestleMania XL Press Event. Punk, who has injured himself recently, was on the panel of hosts for the event. During the event, Michael Cole introduced him as AJ Lee's husband, making for a fun moment as Punk also played along.

It looks like Punk will make more appearances before WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see how CM Punk is involved in the Road to WrestleMania.

What do you make of CM Punk's appearance? Sound off in the comments section.

