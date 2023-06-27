Former WWE Champion's potentially major return from injury accidentally spoiled after advertisement

WWE has many stars out currently with multiple injuries, but it appears one star is about to return after almost 117 days out of the ring. Kofi Kingston is featured in an advertisement for the upcoming WWE UK tour, starting with the event in Liverpool, potentially spoiling the fact that the star is to come back.

Kingston has been missing from action since March 2023. The star was hurt in an ankle injury after Drew McIntyre accidentally landed on his leg.

During a recent tweet by Xavier Woods on Father's Day, Kingston was spotted hanging out with his fellow New Day stars.

The M&S Bank Arena has featured him in the picture advertising the event. The other stars on the cover are Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Kevin Owens. WWE UK has tweeted out the same picture.

WWE UK @WWEUK



Are you ready to see your favourite Superstars on Merseyside?



Hit the link in our bio to grab your tickets now! Liverpool, we are getting closer to #WWELive Are you ready to see your favourite Superstars on Merseyside?Hit the link in our bio to grab your tickets now! Liverpool, we are getting closer to #WWELive!Are you ready to see your favourite Superstars on Merseyside?Hit the link in our bio to grab your tickets now! https://t.co/UnnacL3c5D

The arena has also listed out the matches for the event. Imperium, which has three members again, thanks to Giovanni Vinci's return, is set to face Matt Riddle and The New Day. The New Day can only mean Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at this time, given that Big E is still not fully recovered after his injury.

It seems that, intentionally or unintentionally, Kingston's return to the ring has been spoiled.

Are you excited to see Kingston's potential return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes