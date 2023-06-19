Former WWE Champion spotted at an event amidst injury

In a new post shared on Twitter, injured WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston was seen hanging out with Xavier Woods and Big E.

Kofi Kingston has been out of action since March 2023. He suffered an ankle injury after Drew McIntyre landed on his leg during a spot.

Xavier Woods recently put up a tweet wishing everyone a Happy Father's Day. The video featured all three members of The New Day.

Check it out below:

The former WWE Champion recently opened up about his injury

Kofi Kingston recently had a chat with Battleground Podcast and revealed that he was injured during a spot that involved former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Here's what he said:

"I'm fantastic, man. I can't complain. I'm actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle. I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man Drew McIntyre landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went west. And my ankle was completely sprained but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligament and now I'm on the mend, you know, somewhere in between a robot and a zombie, and, you know, somewhere in between. I'm working my way back to the fold. So, it's all good. Life is great," he said.

Kofi Kingston is one of the most decorated superstars in the business. He's spent most of his career as an upper-mid card act. His most successful year in the company was 2019, when he was finally pushed as a main event star.

At WrestleMania 35 that year, Kofi defeated Daniel Bryan in a WWE Championship match to win the coveted belt. He had the belt on his shoulder for several months before losing it to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.

