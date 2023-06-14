Former WWE Champion provides update on his injury; says Drew McIntyre caused it

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently provided an update on his injury.

The New Day member last competed nearly three months ago when he participated in a Battle Royal at Madison Square Garden. The 41-year-old seemingly suffered a legitimate injury during the bout. He has since been out of action.

During a recent interview with Battleground Podcast, Kingston spoke about his injury, disclosing that he hopes to return to in-ring competition soon.

"I'm fantastic, man. I can't complain. I'm actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle. I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man Drew McIntyre landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went west. And my ankle was completely sprained but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligament and now I'm on the mend, you know, somewhere in between a robot and a zombie, and, you know, somewhere in between. I'm working my way back to the fold. So, it's all good. Life is great," he said. [0:28 - 1:03]

The former WWE Champion disclosed that he underwent an operation on his ankle nearly 12 weeks ago. He also pointed out that he had had a similar surgery on the same ankle six years earlier.

"So, I feel like this time around like I kinda know what to expect and I've been kinda ahead of schedule for the most part, and I'm really able to do a lot of like normal people things and live normal life. So, now it's a matter of trying to like go to the next level and do WWE Superstar things. You know what I mean, in-ring things like that. So, I've been in Orlando for the past week just kinda seeing where I'm at. And things are looking pretty good, so hopefully sooner than later you'll see me in the ring," he added. [1:30 - 1:59]

Kofi Kingston believes Xavier Woods could win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

While Kofi Kingston is out of action with an ankle injury, his New Day teammate Big E is also absent due to a neck injury. That makes Xavier Woods the only active member of The New Day on Monday Night RAW.

In his interview with Battleground Podcast, Kingston claimed that Woods winning Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight title is a matter of time.

"It's coming. You know, it's coming. It's just a matter of time, you know. I've been out now for almost 12 weeks and Woods has been doing his thing as a singles competitor. I don't think a lot of people realize like how talented he is. And, you know, he's just out there proving it every single week. So, it's just a matter of time," he said. [7:14 - 7:32]

