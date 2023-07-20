Former WWE champion's undefeated streak and record-breaking title reign was stolen this week; last singles defeat was 24 matches and 10 months ago

When you're in WWE, life is not fair. That's a fact of the career and you have to get used to it, and it's one that a former champion ran head-first into, literally, this week. Wes Lee lost to Dominik Mysterio this week after interference by Rhea Ripley, breaking his undefeated streak in a very controversial manner.

Wes Lee and Dominik Mysterio went face-to-face on NXT this week. Not only did the young Mysterio have moral support in the form of Judgment Day in his corner, but they naturally got physically involved.

Both Balor and Damian Priest caused distractions, but Lee could take them out and was getting ready to finish the match. However, before he could do anything else, Rhea Ripley hit him across the head with her women's title, knocking him out. This allowed Dominik Mysterio to win and become the new champion, ending his incredible undefeated streak.

The star was undefeated throughout the whole of 2023. Also, Lee had not lost a singles match since his loss to JD McDonagh back on September 6, 2022. Since then, he has had 24 singles matches on and off WWE TV, and has won all of them.

Even considering his tag team record, the last loss came almost 9 months ago on November 1, 2022, to Pretty Deadly. He also is the longest-ever holder of the North American Championship, holding it for 269 days.

Both were stolen by the main roster WWE faction coming to NXT and using their superior numbers to get Mysterio the win.

Wes Lee and Dominik Mysterio might not be done in WWE

The star has his job cut out for him in the coming weeks

Given that Dominik is a main roster star, this certainly is an important win for him as his first-ever singles WWE Championship. But with his commitments on the main roster, it's not certain how long he will hold the title.

Lee has the rematch rights as the former champion and might exercise it. With the Great American Bash coming up at the end of the month, Mysterio might end up facing the former champion at the event.

It remains to be seen if that's how this reign plays out.