Former WWE Champion's Unfortunate 8-Week Streak Continues on RAW

A former WWE champion has been going through a tough time lately. Her unfortunate streak continued tonight on RAW.When Lyra Valkyria came to WWE RAW, she was on the receiving end of a major push. She was crowned the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion earlier this year. Since then, she has looked unstoppable in the ring. She even went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, things went downhill for her after she lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch. She has since struggled to regain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.Tonight on WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria faced off against Raquel Rodriguez. Both women put on an incredible singles match. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion put her best foot forward, but she wasn't able to win. This marks her eighth straight week without a televised win. Her last televised win took place on the 14th July episode of RAW against Bayley.Vince Russo Predicts Lyra Valkyria Will Be Released From WWE SoonAlthough Lyra Valkyria was pushed as one of the top stars in the women's division, she has not done anything meaningful ever since she lost the title, apart from a feud with Becky Lynch and Bayley. She has been struggling to regain her prominence, and tonight's loss to Raquel Rodriguez is also a big sign that the Stamford-based promotion has perhaps moved on from her.Speaking on the Coach &amp; Bro podcast, Vince Russo predicted that the former Women's Intercontinental Champion would be released from the sports entertainment juggernaut within six months.&quot;Let me make a very, very bold prediction right now. Within the next six months, Lyra Valkyria will get that pink slip. She’s done. She’s finished.&quot; (H/T: TJR Wrestling)It will be interesting to see if Vince Russo's prediction about Lyra Valkyria will come true.