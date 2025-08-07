"She’s done" - WWE is going to let go of Lyra Valkyria within the next six months, predicts former employee

Lyra Valkyria is growing by leaps and bounds on the main roster. However, a former WWE employee doesn't think she will remain with the Stamford-based promotion for much longer.

The Bird Lady made history earlier this year by becoming the first Women's Intercontinental Champion. Her fairytale run lasted for 144 days before losing the title to Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank.

The two women were at each other's throats throughout this summer. Their long-running rivalry finally culminated on Night Two of SummerSlam, where she failed to recapture the title. As per the terms of the stipulation, Valkyria won't be able to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as long as Lynch is champion.

Speaking on the Coach & Bro podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted that Lyra will get released within the next six months.

"Let me make a very, very bold prediction right now. Within the next six months, Lyra Valkyria will get that pink slip. She’s done. She’s finished." (H/T: TJR Wrestling)

You can check out the full episode below:

What's next for Lyra Valkyria in WWE?

With Becky Lynch starting a new feud with Nikki Bella on RAW, fans have been wondering what WWE has in store for Lyra Valkyria.

During the SummerSlam fallout episode of RAW this past week, the Bird Lady was confronted by Bayley backstage.

The former Damage CTRL leader tried to apologize for accidentally costing Lyra the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, a disgruntled Lyra Valkyria stormed off after telling The Role Model that she needed to get out of the 'Bayley vortex.'

Is Triple H planning a feud between these women? With the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event right around the corner, fans could see Lyra Valkyria lock horns with Bayley in a singles match.

