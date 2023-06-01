Former WWE Champion's wife left him after he got released by the company because of a DUI arrest, revealed Jim Ross

During his time as the Head of Talent Relations in WWE, Jim Ross signed some of the top names in the industry to WWE. One such name was Eddie Guerrero. Ross got him hired by the company and was always an advocate of Guerrero's skill and talent.

Due to his struggles with substance abuse, Eddie Guerrero faced the unfortunate consequence of being released from WWE in 2001. During that period, WWE had sent Guerrero to rehab as he battled addiction to painkillers. In order to explain his absence, WWE then crafted an injury storyline for Guerrero.

However, while Guerrero was on his hiatus from the company, he encountered a setback when he was stopped and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, further adding to his troubles during that difficult time. Three days later, he was released.

Jim Ross revealed on Grilling JR that Vickie Guerrero left him with her kids after his arrest and subsequent release from WWE.

''Vicki did something very brave, very courageous. Take their two beautiful daughters and get about as far away from Florida as she could. And she knew Eddie better than anybody. And I'm just saying to you that I think she did what she thought was right. I can't disagree with her. Maybe that was the wake-up call that Eddie needed. I don't know. But she had made the only call with two little girls that she believed was the right thing to do at that time. It was heartbreaking for everybody involved,'' said Ross (53:09- 53:29)

Jim Ross had tried to help Eddie Guerrero during his tough time

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that he stayed in touch with Guerrero even after his WWE release because he did not want the legendary superstar to feel that the company had completely washed his hands off him. Recognizing the gravity of Guerrero's battle, Jim Ross went above and beyond his duties as the then-Head of Talent relations and became a trusted confidant and friend.

Jim Ross offered a compassionate ear and provided guidance and encouragement to Guerrero during his darkest moments. Ross also stated on the podcast that there were many times when he was moved by Guerrero's condition, and the two of them would cry together. Despite his release, Guerrero did return to the company after getting clean and went on to become the WWE Champion as well.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes