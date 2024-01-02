Former WWE champion's wife shares personal update

The wife of a former WWE Universal Champion recently shared a personal update on social media. The superstar in question is Kevin Owens.

The 39-year-old is currently participating in the United States Championship Tournament on SmackDown. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion defeated Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes in the previous rounds of the tournament and is scheduled to face Santos Escobar at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5.

Kevin Owens' wife, Karina Elias, recently took to Instagram to share a personal update. She posted multiple images featuring herself, Kevin Owens, and their children from December:

"What a whirlwind December was! So many great memories 🥰❤️," she wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Kevin Owens praises Carmelo Hayes after defeating the NXT star at WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens was highly impressed by Carmelo Hayes' in-ring ability as the two superstars competed in an intense match during a recent episode of SmackDown. Owens had to dig deep and showcase all the top moves in his arsenal to put the former North American Champion away.

The former United States Champion spoke to Kayla Braxton backstage after the bout. Owens praised Carmelo Hayes for the fight he put against KO, as the former NXT Champion took the veteran to his absolute limit. He further sent a message to Hayes, stating that they will cross paths again in the future:

"Look Carmelo Hayes is a fanstastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time," Kevin Owens said.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens continues his winning march against Santos Escobar to earn an opportunity to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.

