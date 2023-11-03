Former WWE Champion says Carmelo Hayes and 26-year-old star are the future

Former WWE Champion Big E has named Carmelo Hayes as one of the superstars he thinks is the future of the company.

Melo is currently part of NXT, and during his time in the developmental brand, he's held the Cruiserweight, North American, and NXT Championship. He's one of the top superstars on the show, and he knows how to put on a good match. Before arriving on the main roster, Big E also competed in NXT, and he went on to become a major star.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Big E spoke highly of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker and called them the future of WWE.

"I think so man (Carmelo Hayes seems like the future). I really do. He’s young, super athletic. Man, Bron Breakker as well. Bron’s another dude who I just think — and a humble dude. With his lineage, played in the NFL a bit and all the things he’s done and we did the Oklahoma spring game because he’s helping out with recruiting," said Big E.

Former WWE Champion continued:

"We were both there together and talking to him, I feel like he has the right mindset for wanting to get better and wanting to learn from others too so when you’re around guys like that who are young and hungry and wanna learn and aren’t arrogant, it’s really cool to see." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bron Breakker wants to headline WrestleMania with Carmelo Hayes

Melo and Breakker have had a great run in NXT, and when they move up to the main roster, they'll go on to achieve bigger things. Either, or both of them, could even end up winning the coveted WWE Championship.

Speaking on Stick to Wresting, Bron Breakker predicted that he and Carmelo could have a match in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“So yeah, 100%, one day, I will main event WrestleMania. I’m sure it will be with Carmelo Hayes [on] more than one occasion," Breakker said.

The two stars collided on the October 10 episode of NXT, which was won by Hayes. After the bout, The Undertaker returned and attacked Bron Breakker.

