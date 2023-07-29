Former WWE Champion says LA Knight is 'sh*t'

A former WWE Champion has taken a shot at LA Knight in his latest tweet.

Sheamus is all set to take on the former Million Dollar Champion in a singles match on next week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Adam Pearce made the announcement shortly after revealing that both men would be participating in the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Sheamus later took to Twitter and mentioned Knight in a tweet. As per The Celtic Warrior, Knight is sh*t.

Knight and Sheamus were recently involved in a Fatal Four-Way match to advance to the finals of the US Championship Invitational. Rey Mysterio won the bout by pinning Cameron Grimes in the end. Knight received a massive reaction during the match and fans weren't happy that he lost.

After the match, Sheamus posted a tweet targeting fans who supported Knight over him during the match. He referred to those fans as "YEAH Bots."

Knight failed to win the Men's Money In The Bank match earlier this year and fans weren't thrilled one bit. His popularity is rising with each passing week and he is now a favorite to win the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

What do you think? Who will come out victorious when Sheamus and LA Knight collide next week on the blue brand?

