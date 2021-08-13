"I laid the blueprint for him" - former WWE champion on Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal recently declared that he had laid out the blueprint for Drew McIntyre to follow in the latter's quest for a WWE Championship reign.

Speaking to MyKhel, Jinder mentioned that he was the WWE Champion long before Drew, and yet he did not get the respect that he deserved. Mahal suggested that Drew McIntyre followed in his footsteps to become WWE Champion.

"In fact, I’ve gone on record to say that if there is no Jinder Mahal, then there would be no Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion. I laid the blueprint. I was the WWE Champion way before Drew, yet he’s celebrated. It was said that I wasn’t worthy of the WWE Championship and this and that. So, you know, I would love to beat Drew McIntyre, embarrass him and become WWE Champion." said Jinder.

Both Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre were part of the stable 3MB, along with Heath Slater. They were later released from the company. Both men worked their way back to the WWE later in their careers.

While Jinder pinned Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in 2017, Drew worked his way through NXT and pinned Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

Jinder believs a win over Drew McIntyre will take him closer to the WWE Championship

Jinder also shared his mental preparation for the inevitable matchup against Drew McIntyre. Jinder detailed that Drew had been a top star in the company over the last 12 months and a win against him at a stage like SummerSlam would propel him to a title match for the WWE Championship.

The former 3MB teammates have been at loggerheads for a few weeks. The rivalry came to a head when Jinder, Veer and Shanky cost Drew the chance to win the Money in The Bank contract. Drew responded in the weeks to follow by landing several chair shots on Shanky on Monday Night RAW.

With just days to go for the biggest event of the summer, the two men appear to be on a collision course for Summerslam at Las Vegas later this month.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the Jinder Mahal-Drew McIntyre rivalry with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone.

