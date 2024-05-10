Former WWE Champion says he has no respect for The Bloodline; comments on Roman Reigns 

A top WWE Superstar has made it clear that he has little respect for the new version of The Bloodline, which is led by Solo Sikoa. The person in question is Kevin Owens, who's been at loggerheads with the stable for a long time now.

Following the events of WrestleMania 40, where Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Title and then vanished from TV, Sikoa stepped up his game. Not only did he kick out Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline but introduced the brother duo of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa as the stable's newest additions.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Bump, Owens fired shots at The Bloodline, saying he had little respect for Solo Sikoa and the other new members of the stable. However, KO clarified that he had tons of respect for Roman Reigns and The Usos as they have proven themselves as big names in the business.

"It's a bootleg Bloodline," Owens said. "No matter what's happened between me and Roman Reigns and The Usos and everything, I have an incredible amount of respect for those guys because they've been on the road. They've done everything we've done. I've been all over the world with them. Tama Tonga, I don't know him."

He continued:

"I know he's been wrestling for a long time, but I have no idea. Up until he showed up a few weeks ago, I never met the guy. I've never been around him. You come in the way they did, just a real coward's way, you know? I don't really know what Solo's [deal is]. Solo, he's been around for a few years, [he's] nothing like the Usos, nothing like Roman. I don't respect this Bloodline." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out the full video below:

Sikoa and Tonga took on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash France in a Street Fight, where the former duo came on top. They were helped by a debuting Tanga Loa to secure the win that left the Lyon fans disappointed.

Kevin Owens says he wants to end The Bloodline in WWE

Elsewhere in the interview, Kevin Owens also spoke about how he was tired of seeing The Bloodline run amock and make his life a living hell over the past many years. The WWE Superstar added that it was time for the popular faction to dissolve and that he would do all in his might to end things once and for all.

"I'm pretty sure they're not actually related [referring to Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa] but I keep hearing rumblings that there are a lot more. Look, I've been dealing with The Bloodline for like four years now. [...] It's a problem that keeps growing. I just have to put an end to this eventually because it's been four years like I said."

It remains to be seen how the duo of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton tackle The Bloodline and if they receive help from others on the roster.

