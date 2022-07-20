"Who is Riddle?" - Former WWE Champion says rising star should stop copying Randy Orton

Monday Night RAW star Riddle's main roster career went to new heights when WWE decided to pair him up with the legendary Randy Orton. The duo, collectively known as RK-Bro, have been massive fan favorites. However, Seth Rollins believes Riddle should stop copying The Viper.

The Original Bro has used several moves from Orton's arsenal recently, even the latter's iconic finisher known as the RKO. In addition to this, he even does Orton's signature poses.

During a recent interview with Metro, Seth Rollins questioned who Riddle is beyond just being Randy's "bro".

"‘That’s the thing – I wanna know who this guy is. I wanna know who is beyond being just Randy’s bro, you know?" said Seth Rollins.

Rollins further urged the former RAW Tag Team Champion to stop copying Orton and show some individuality and added that he would love to see something original about him.

"He’s out here having to stand by himself, but he’s still out here doing Randy’s moves, doing Randy’s poses. I’d like to know, who is Riddle? Who is this Original Bro?" Rollins added, "I’d love to see something original about him. I’m gonna push that out of him one way or another. If he doesn’t wanna respond, that he’s gonna fall by the wayside or he’s gonna rise to the occasion – we shall see."

Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with Riddle at WWE SummerSlam 2022

The Original Bro has been feuding with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW for quite some time now. The two are now officially set to face each other in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022, later this month.

Rollins couldn't hold back his excitement leading into the clash as the two haven't had a proper "big time pay-per-view singles match". He added that both of them have a lot of momentum and will look to impress the fans.

"Obviously he’s coming off a big title match against Roman Reigns not too long ago, I’m coming off this story with Cody Rhodes where everyone finally realised that I’m the best to ever do it,'' said Rollins. "I think we’re both riding big waves. I think we can really impress people! I’m excited to see if he can rise to my level."

With Randy Orton out of action and recovering from injuries, Riddle has been teaming up with multiple stars on RAW. However, him getting a match against Rollins at SummerSlam is a clear indication that WWE has plans for him as a singles star as well. Do you think The Original Bro could become a world champion in the future?

