Former WWE Champion says his wife was not allowed backstage at shows

Despite the squeaky-clean image WWE likes to project to the world, the backstage views of some of its stars of the past are up for debate. Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke about the old unwritten rule of performers' wives not being allowed backstage.

The late 1990s was an iconic time period for World Wrestling Entertainment as stars like The Rock, Triple H, and Stone Cold Steve Austin led the company into a new era. Despite all the good going taking place on-screen, there were many backstage traditions that would be seen as dated by today's standards.

Speaking on his show, Foley is Pod the former WWE Champion, recounted an incident from 1996 when his wife, who wanted to celebrate her birthday with him, had to spend it alone.

"There’s an edict 'no wives backstage.' So my wife is celebrating her birthday. We take a trip together to New York to celebrate. She’s by herself. She’s going to be going to the show by herself. The edict comes down, 'no wives.' I was told that was the rule. So now my wife’s on her own, all day." H/T 411Mania

Whilst ridiculous rules such as this may have caused friction in a relationship, Mick Foley and his wife Collette are still together and celebrated their 30th anniversary in April this year.

Mick Foley's past injuries may hinder his WWE return

Despite being one of the most popular stars in the company's history, the 57-year-old does not think he can currently offer the business all that much.

Continuing to speak on Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer said that he would only return to the company if he could help advance a story for another superstar.

"I can’t remember a written promo. And that’s one of the reasons why if I do get a call for [WWE] TV, I’m more likely to say no." Foley added: "If you’re going to bring me back, I want to help out a storyline. I don’t want to just get the pop, I don’t wanna just promote something I have coming up, I want to make a difference." H/T 411 Mania

Foley's difficulty in remembering promos stems from the many concussions that he picked up over the years as a pro wrestler, as stiff chair shots to the head were a common move during his prime.

What is your favorite Mick Foley WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

