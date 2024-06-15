Former WWE champion says "winning Money in the Bank" is part of the plan ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle will be one of the biggest international premium live events for the company this year. It will soon be followed by Money in the Bank in Canada, and a former WWE champion has major plans for the event. This is none other than Chelsea Green.

Piper Niven and Bayley will battle it out for the WWE Women's Championship this Saturday in Glasgow. Niven will have fans behind her in Scotland as she aims to win her first world title in the company.

Piper Niven will be accompanied by Chelsea for the match. The two have worked well together, and Green recently laid down the plan ahead of Clash at the Castle.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green was asked whether Piper Niven winning the gold would cause problems between them. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion clarified that it would be great if Piper won the title, and she won the Money in the Bank briefcase later this year.

Trending

"So far, no. So far, she has loved that I include myself in everything. I don’t know what the future holds, and yes, I am going to Canada, and I am winning Money in the Bank, obviously. But I think the best thing is that for both of us to hold the championship and the briefcase, so whatever happens, we have a get out-of-jail-free card in that briefcase. I think it’s a great plan," Green said. [H/T - Fightful]

Check out the interview below:

Green and Niven have turned out to be an entertaining team. Chelsea Green loves to be at the forefront, and it would be great to see how she handles herself if her partner wins the world title.

Chelsea Green recently earned praise from a former WWE manager

The 33-year-old superstar has been doing a fine job in the SmackDown women’s division. She kicked off the action on SmackDown in Scotland in a match against Naomi.

Even though Chelsea Green lost the match, she put on a great contest to make matters interesting for fans. Her performance caught the eye of former WWE manager Dutch Mantell.

"Chelsea Green was great tonight. She's always great," Mantell said on Smack Talk

Check out the full episode of SmackTalk below:

Her recent performances could help her reach the top of the women’s division and allow her to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in Canada.