Former WWE Champion could be the secret leader of The Bloodline, claims backstage name, and controlling Solo Sikoa 

A popular backstage personality has predicted that a former WWE Champion could possibly be revealed as the secret leader of The Bloodline. Sam Roberts believes there's a chance Solo Sikoa might be under the control of The Rock.

The Final Boss became a regular on WWE TV ahead of WrestleMania 40, where he sided with Roman Reigns during the latter's feud with Cody Rhodes. However, both The Rock and Reigns have been away since 'Mania, with Solo Sikoa recruiting Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as part of the stable after kicking out Jimmy Uso.

With hints of dissension between The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer, the saga has taken an interesting direction that has riveted the viewers. In the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pitched an interesting scenario where The Rock could be revealed as the secret leader of The Bloodline.

The WWE backstage personality explained that recruiting Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa could have also been The Final Boss' decision.

"Is this a scenario where The Rock is in charge of the Bloodline? The Rock being an offshoot, the Maivia side of the Bloodline. Maybe The Rock is more welcoming to an offshoot, the Tongans, the Haku side of the Bloodline. Is Solo working with The Rock?" Sam Roberts said. (51:02 - 51:25)

Konnan doesn't want The Rock to join The Bloodline in WWE

A few days ago, on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained that he wasn't excited by the idea of seeing The Rock join the new version of The Bloodline. The WCW veteran claimed that, rather than The Final Boss, WWE's rumored new signing, Jacob Fatu, could be an intriguing addition to the stable's ranks.

"Well, he just named The Rock; I would not include The Rock in that [the new Bloodline] because we're not gonna be seeing him for a while, I think, and he has limited dates. So instead of The Rock, I would put [Jacob] Fatu there," he said.

Even though The Bloodline saga has been going on for years, it has kept fans captivated with thrilling twists and turns. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the coming weeks.

