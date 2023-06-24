Former WWE Champion seemingly comments on omission from Money in the Bank

Not everyone can get a spot to compete for the Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

The number of participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match has shifted quite a few times over the years. It looks like this year only seven male WWE Superstars will get a chance to climb the ladder and attempt to secure the briefcase.

Former Money in the Bank winner Dolph Ziggler hasn't exactly been in the title picture on WWE RAW as of late. However, there are still several fans who think he should be involved with the other men chasing the briefcase this year.

Despite that, Ziggler isn't booked for next Saturday's premium live event and has seemingly tweeted a funny response to him not being booked. Tweeting out a photo with the following caption.

"I told you, I'm busy Saturdays. Modeling," Dolph Ziggler tweeted.

Former Money in the Bank winner Dolph Ziggler would love to see a controversial matchup

It's always hard to tell when Dolph Ziggler is being serious or just joking around on social media.

One of his latest tweets suggests that he would love to see a match between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and former WWE Superstar Ryback, tweeting out:

"Personally, I would LOVE to see Ryback vs Goldberg. They deserve it," Dolph Ziggler wrote.

Based on some of his replies to the WWE Universe in response to this tweet, it's very likely that he's just joking around. But as someone who has shared the ring with both of these former superstars, you can never be too sure.

What do you make of Dolph Ziggler's tweet? Do you think his tweet is in reference to why he's not booked for the premium live event next weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

