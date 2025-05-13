Former WWE champion seemingly confirms major RAW switch

A former WWE champion has shared a social media update, seemingly confirming her switching brands and joining the RAW roster. The star has been an integral part of NXT for some time now.

Ad

Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has competed on the last three episodes of Monday Night RAW. She has also been spotted conversing with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor backstage, hinting at a long-term storyline. However, she is still labelled as an NXT star on WWE's official website, and there has been no official announcement about her being called up to the main roster.

Moments ago, Roxanne Perez took to her X/Twitter account to post multiple pictures from her latest match on RAW. Interestingly enough, the caption she added to the picture insinuates she is a part of the red brand and is only waiting for an official announcement.

Ad

Trending

"☆ MONDAY NIGHT ROX ☆," she wrote.

You can check out Roxanne Perez's X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unaware, Roxanne Perez made her RAW debut last year. She defeated Indi Hartwell in a singles match on April 8, 2024. In her next bout on the red brand's show, The Prodigy defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Ex-WWE writer questions Roxanne Perez and Giulia's booking on RAW

Roxanne Perez and Giulia showed up on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 to attack IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer to end their singles bout in a DQ. The two NXT stars have been on the show each week ever since.

Ad

However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo asked a simple yet intriguing question about the two while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The 64-year-old noted that although Giulia and Perez have been on the show for multiple weeks and cut promos, he was still unaware of their respective characters. He asked his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, to tell him about it.

"We got Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Julia [Giulia] cutting a promo. We're seeing these girls now for maybe the second or third time. They're cutting a promo [but] what's Julia's character and what's Rosie Perez's character? What is it? Tell me," Russo said. [From 13:26 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Ad

Giulia made her WWE RAW debut last night as she teamed up with Roxanne Perez to wrestle Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion IYO SKY in a tag team match.

The NXT stars suffered a loss despite putting forth a commendable performance. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the duo going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More