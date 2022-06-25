Former WWE Champion sends a strong message to Drew McIntyre ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Sheamus has sent a warning to Drew McIntyre ahead of the promotion's premium live event Money in the Bank on July 2.

The Celtic Warrior and McIntyre were in tag team action on the latest episode of SmackDown. The two teamed up to face the Usos and their chances of qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match depended on the result of this match.

After an intriguing battle against the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions, the duo picked up the win following a Claymore Kick by Drew. The two stars joined Seth Rollins, Omos, and Sami Zayn in the ladder match for the hanging briefcase.

Sheamus took to Twitter to send a warning to his partner who helped him gain a spot in the contest. He posted two pictures on social media, one of which was with McIntyre, and highlighted that there will only be one winner at the event.

You can check out Sheamus' tweet below:

Fan reactions to Sheamus's warning to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Viewers present in the arena loved to see the two big men qualify for the esteemed contest. Later, there were also quite a few interesting reactions to the tweet from the former WWE Champion. Here are the best ones:

One user felt Drew McIntyre will be the man to reach the briefcase.

There was a lot of hate for Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce for putting the two stars into a qualification match despite both cementing their respective spots earlier. The user wished luck to Sheamus and Drew.

AnimeRay273 @AnimeRay6 @WWESheamus Hey matter what I'm glad you guys want it back because that was ridiculous with Paul Heyman and Adam did to you Drew but I'm glad you guys want good luck at your guys's Money in the Bank next Saturday @WWESheamus Hey matter what I'm glad you guys want it back because that was ridiculous with Paul Heyman and Adam did to you Drew but I'm glad you guys want good luck at your guys's Money in the Bank next Saturday

Here is one fan who will be rooting for Sheamus at Money in the Bank:

Cam @cam_133 @WWESheamus I need one more sheamus title run. I know he could pull off an “old man Logan” type character and would love to see him do it. Blokes a monster and one of the best @WWESheamus I need one more sheamus title run. I know he could pull off an “old man Logan” type character and would love to see him do it. Blokes a monster and one of the best

There was a fair amount of support for The Visionary Seth Rollins as well:

There are still three superstars who will be added to the exciting contest. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out who they will be.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far