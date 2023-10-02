Former WWE Champion seemingly teases heel turn after over three years

A former WWE Champion has teased a character change after over three years. The name in question is Drew McIntyre, whose recent post on TikTok seemingly hinted toward the star embracing his villainous persona.

The Scottish Warrior has displayed a different side of his over the last few weeks. Other than facing babyfaces like Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, McIntyre has been particularly upset about Cody Rhodes bringing Jey Uso over to RAW and even letting the former Bloodline member take a beating from the Judgment Day.

While the former WWE Champion has been a babyface for over three years now, a heel turn for him looks impending, with many expecting a showdown with Cody Rhodes.

Drew added further fuel to the fire as he posted an old footage of him working out with his previous theme song, Broken Dreams, used as the video's music. The Scottish Warrior last came out to this theme song when he was a heel. Many believe that Drew is teasing embracing his darker persona with the post on TikTok.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on a potential heel turn

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster ever since making a return to the promotion. However, he has taken a backseat in the last several months.

While many believe that a change in character is needed for the Scottish Warrior, Drew himself stated that he only wants to do that if it makes perfect sense. Check out his full comments below:

"The character itself, I'm willing to go any direction that is interesting. People are calling for a heel turn, but I'm not willing to do that unless it makes perfect sense. We have a lot of equity in Drew McIntyre. I show up at Special Olympics and see the effect WWE and McIntyre has on people and I can understand Cena's perspective of not turning. Of course, he's on a higher level and did so much outside the ring, but I can understand where he was coming from. For the right time and right moment and it was entertaining for the fans, I would be about that. One of my favorite runs was outside the company as a heel. When that dark side comes out, it's pretty dark," said Drew. [H/T- Fightful]

The former WWE Champion was present on this week's RAW, where he was a host on Miz TV. After talking about his issues with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, the Scottish Warrior defeated Kofi Kingston in a singles match and did not help out the New Day member when he was attacked by Viking Raiders afterward.

