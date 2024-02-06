Former WWE champion sends a 3-word message after promising revenge on Rhea Ripley

A former WWE champion recently sent a three-word message after she promised revenge against Rhea Ripley. The name in question is Liv Morgan.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, qualifying matches started for the WWE Elimination Chamber after Adam Pearce announced that whoever wins the chamber will face Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The first qualifying bout showcased Becky Lynch reigning supreme against Shayna Baszler. The company also announced that Liv Morgan will face Zoey Stark on next week's episode of the Monday Night Show.

During the episode, Morgan clarified that she wanted revenge against The Eradicator for injuring her shoulder on July 17, 2023, which sidelined her from in-ring action for months.

After the show, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to post her backstage photos and wrote a line from her merchandise.

"Cry about it," the former SmackDown Women's Champion tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan seemingly addressed going after Rhea Ripley's title after WWE Royal Rumble

After a long hiatus, Liv Morgan returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, the star ended up as a runner-up after Bayley eliminated her.

Following the Women's Rumble, Morgan seemingly addressed going after Rhea Ripley's gold, saying that she would get what she wanted and didn't need to win the 30-women competition.

"What's different? Wow! Let's see, like you said, I was the very last woman eliminated from the Rumble this year, just like I was the very last woman eliminated last year. So yay! Good for me. I came so close twice. But what's different is close [is] just not good enough anymore. I want more, I need more and luckily for me, I don't need to win the Rumble to get what I want. Watch me," she said.

Many fans want Liv Morgan to win the Elimination Chamber and become the next WWE Women's World Champion after dethroning Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the star's future.

Do you believe Morgan will defeat Ripley in a potential match at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE